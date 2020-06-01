2108 Nuttall Oak Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room. Home also includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one car garage, and office space. Enjoy the evenings in your large backyard. This home is close to local shopping, restaurants and nearby schools. Easy access to the Crosstown, I75, Tampa, and just 20 minutes from MacDill Air Force Base!



