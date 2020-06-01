All apartments in Brandon
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2108 Nuttall Oak Pl

2108 Nuttall Oaks Place · (813) 344-3499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2108 Nuttall Oaks Place, Brandon, FL 33510
Eliza Varnes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 Bed Home with Large Backyard - Spectacular, meticulously maintained home in the beautiful community of Emerald Oaks. This home includes a huge open floor plan with a spacious kitchen area overlooking a oversized living room. Home also includes 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one car garage, and office space. Enjoy the evenings in your large backyard. This home is close to local shopping, restaurants and nearby schools. Easy access to the Crosstown, I75, Tampa, and just 20 minutes from MacDill Air Force Base!

(RLNE4918072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have any available units?
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Nuttall Oak Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does offer parking.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have a pool?
No, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have accessible units?
No, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Nuttall Oak Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
