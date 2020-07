Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bed 2 1/2 bath UPGRADED and SPACIOUS townhome with attached 1 CAR GARAGE is located within minutes from Brandon Mall, shops and restaurants with easy access to I75. Upgraded kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and large cabinetry.Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet and upgraded master bathroom. A 1/2 bath is located on the first floor for guests convenience.