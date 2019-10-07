All apartments in Brandon
1903 ELLINGTON COURT
1903 ELLINGTON COURT

1903 Ellington Court · No Longer Available
Location

1903 Ellington Court, Brandon, FL 33594
Brandon Brook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom garage home is located in the sought after (HOA) community of Brandon Brooks in Valrico and is convenient to nearby shopping, dining, and all major roads and interstates. Freshly painted interior with vaulted ceilings throughout most of the home, ceiling fans, and beautiful faux wood flooring throughout for easy upkeep. Living room is wired for surround sound for the audio lover. Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet and a great master bathroom with oversized tub. Kitchen has breakfast bar perfect for entertaining company and dishwasher for your convenience. Laundry room connects to the 2 car garage!! Large, screened back patio perfect for relaxing on after a long day and 6 foot fence surrounding the backyard provides you all the privacy you need. Shed included for your additional storage needs. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have any available units?
1903 ELLINGTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have?
Some of 1903 ELLINGTON COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 ELLINGTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1903 ELLINGTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 ELLINGTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT offers parking.
Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have a pool?
No, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 ELLINGTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 ELLINGTON COURT has units with dishwashers.

