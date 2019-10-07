1903 ELLINGTON COURT

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom garage home is located in the sought after (HOA) community of Brandon Brooks in Valrico and is convenient to nearby shopping, dining, and all major roads and interstates. Freshly painted interior with vaulted ceilings throughout most of the home, ceiling fans, and beautiful faux wood flooring throughout for easy upkeep. Living room is wired for surround sound for the audio lover. Master bedroom boasts large walk-in closet and a great master bathroom with oversized tub. Kitchen has breakfast bar perfect for entertaining company and dishwasher for your convenience. Laundry room connects to the 2 car garage!! Large, screened back patio perfect for relaxing on after a long day and 6 foot fence surrounding the backyard provides you all the privacy you need. Shed included for your additional storage needs. Pet Friendly! Call today!