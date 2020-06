Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Gated community in the heart of Brandon and close to everything! 2 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath townhouse located in Providence Lakes features laminate flooring on the main floor, a screened patio and 2 large bedrooms upstairs with ensuite baths. Interior laundry connections. Living room is spacious and bright. Assigned parking! Providence Lakes is a gated townhouse community with a community pool located near schools, shopping and major roadways.