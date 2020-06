Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well maintained home in Providence Lakes. Bright and Open layout with Large Living Areas, Open Kitchen, Screened Lanai. Great Location - Close to I-75 and the Causeway. Sure to go fast!! Well kept 2 car garage home offers so much. Nice warm decorator paint colors throughout. Open Living Room with slider to the lanai. Lots of Counter Space and Cabinets. Must See Master Suite with Large Bath including double sinks. Nice sized bedrooms. Pets OK with approval.