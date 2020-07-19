1604 ALLENTON AVENUE

Amenities

Lovely single family home conveniently located in central Brandon. Well maintained community. Close to major roads, Brandon Mall, grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Near the park and playground. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2-car garage. Living room has hardwood floors, bedrooms have laminate flooring. Dining area joins with the open kitchen. House is freshly painted and 2 rooms have a new flooring. House has a large screened patio with tiled floor and cozy backyard. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk in closet. Master bathroom has glass enclosed shower and tub combination. Washer and dryer are included!