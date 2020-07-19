All apartments in Brandon
Find more places like 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brandon, FL
/
1604 ALLENTON AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 ALLENTON AVENUE

1604 Allenton Av · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brandon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1604 Allenton Av, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Lovely single family home conveniently located in central Brandon. Well maintained community. Close to major roads, Brandon Mall, grocery stores, shopping and restaurants. Near the park and playground. The house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2-car garage. Living room has hardwood floors, bedrooms have laminate flooring. Dining area joins with the open kitchen. House is freshly painted and 2 rooms have a new flooring. House has a large screened patio with tiled floor and cozy backyard. The master bedroom is very spacious and has a walk in closet. Master bathroom has glass enclosed shower and tub combination. Washer and dryer are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have any available units?
1604 ALLENTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1604 ALLENTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 ALLENTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way
Brandon, FL 33511
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S
Brandon, FL 33510
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir
Brandon, FL 33511
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr
Brandon, FL 33510
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct
Brandon, FL 33510
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr
Brandon, FL 33511
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511
Avenue @Creekbridge 
1002 Creekbridge Rd
Brandon, FL 33511

Similar Pages

Brandon 1 BedroomsBrandon 2 Bedrooms
Brandon Apartments with ParkingBrandon Pet Friendly Places
Brandon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FL
Four Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa