Brandon, FL
1514 SAKONNET COURT
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1514 SAKONNET COURT

1514 Sakonnet Court · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Sakonnet Court, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area, and lots of outdoor space. The interior features stylish tile and hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, all-white countertops, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have any available units?
1514 SAKONNET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have?
Some of 1514 SAKONNET COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 SAKONNET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1514 SAKONNET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 SAKONNET COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 SAKONNET COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1514 SAKONNET COURT offers parking.
Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 SAKONNET COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have a pool?
No, 1514 SAKONNET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have accessible units?
No, 1514 SAKONNET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 SAKONNET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 SAKONNET COURT has units with dishwashers.
