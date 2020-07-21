1514 SAKONNET COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area, and lots of outdoor space. The interior features stylish tile and hardwood flooring, plush carpeting, recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, all-white countertops, and updated appliances. Make this your home and apply today! This home has a $19.95 smart-home fee and pet fees (If applicable).