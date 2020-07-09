All apartments in Brandon
1410 Wickford Place
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:18 PM

1410 Wickford Place

1410 Wickford Place · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Wickford Place, Brandon, FL 33511
Providence Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in the beautiful Providence Lakes HOA. The home features a kitchen/family room combo, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and pool. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, breakfast bar and den. The master bathroom has a double vanity, tub with shower and there is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The backyard offers a great space for entertaining on the open patio area surrounding the pool.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Wickford Place have any available units?
1410 Wickford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Wickford Place have?
Some of 1410 Wickford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Wickford Place currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Wickford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Wickford Place pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Wickford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brandon.
Does 1410 Wickford Place offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Wickford Place offers parking.
Does 1410 Wickford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Wickford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Wickford Place have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Wickford Place has a pool.
Does 1410 Wickford Place have accessible units?
No, 1410 Wickford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Wickford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Wickford Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
