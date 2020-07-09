1410 Wickford Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in the beautiful Providence Lakes HOA. The home features a kitchen/family room combo, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and pool. Vaulted ceilings in the family room, hardwood floors throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen, breakfast bar and den. The master bathroom has a double vanity, tub with shower and there is a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The backyard offers a great space for entertaining on the open patio area surrounding the pool.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.