1401 Shadow Creek Place
Last updated April 29 2020 at 11:15 PM

1401 Shadow Creek Place

1401 Shadow Creek Place · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Shadow Creek Place, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have any available units?
1401 Shadow Creek Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1401 Shadow Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Shadow Creek Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Shadow Creek Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Shadow Creek Place is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place offer parking?
No, 1401 Shadow Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Shadow Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 1401 Shadow Creek Place has a pool.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 1401 Shadow Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Shadow Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Shadow Creek Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Shadow Creek Place does not have units with air conditioning.

