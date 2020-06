1322 Sugar Maple Lane

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE 5bd/3ba CORNER LOT! - WELL KEPT 5 BED/3 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM ALONG WITH THREE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, ADDITIONAL BED AND BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. 2 CAR GARAGE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL KEPT 5 BED/3 BATH/2 CAR GARAGE, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM ALONG WITH THREE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, ADDITIONAL BED AND BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS. 2 CAR GARAGE, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOMS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM FOR ENTERTAINING, WALKING DISTANCE TO SCHOOL, CLOSE TO BRANDON TOWN CENTER/MALL /HOSPITAL AND 1-75 AND CROSSTOWN, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN TAMPA.

THERE IS A $60 PER ADULT APPLICATION FOR EACH ADULT OVER 18 YEARS.

At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and deposit.



(RLNE1890558)