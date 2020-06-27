All apartments in Brandon
Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:29 PM

1130 Andrew Aviles Circle

1130 Andrew Aviles Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Andrew Aviles Circle, Brandon, FL 33619

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
FANTASTIC EAST TAMPA TOWNHOUSE Located in the gated community of Alexandria Place conveniently located just off of Highway 60 and I75. Showcasing three bedrooms and 2 ?? baths over a whopping 1513 square feet of living space. Downstairs please find a generous living room/dining room area plus a large kitchen and a half bath. Upstairs are three large bedrooms as well as laundry closet. The master bedroom is a highlight featuring a spa-like bathroom and amazing closet space. Close to Brandon Town Center featuring dining, shopping, and entertainment. Contact us today for more information.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have any available units?
1130 Andrew Aviles Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Andrew Aviles Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle offer parking?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have a pool?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have accessible units?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Andrew Aviles Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
