Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:36 AM

1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

1010 Tidewater Shores Loop · (941) 465-9207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology. Open Kitchen / Living Room floor plan with a walk out covered screened porch to enjoy amazing sunsets!! **Tidewaters gated community offers many amenities: Lodge with a resort style pool, Tennis Courts, Social Clubs, Activity rooms, Fitness center and a full-time lifestyle director, Playground and dog park. **Tidewater Preserve also has an Onsite Marina with a boat lift for direct access to the Manatee River and the Gulf of Mexico**Boat slips available on a first come first serve basis/ boat fee per sq. ft. Located minutes from 1-75, shopping, restaurants and Florida’s amazing beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have any available units?
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have?
Some of 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offer parking?
No, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a pool.
Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has units with dishwashers.
