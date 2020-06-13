/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:30 PM
37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Orangetree, FL
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Valencia Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
2110 Grove DR
2110 Grove Drive, Orangetree, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3018 sqft
FORMER MODEL. TURNKEY-FURNISHED ONLY. HANNAH FLOOR PLAN WITH 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHROOMS, POOL, SPA AND LAKE VIEW. SMART HOME WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES.
Results within 5 miles of Orangetree
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10270 Heritage Bay BLVD
10270 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
1414 sqft
Looking for a winter getaway where you can enjoy golfing on a top notch course? Come enjoy this turnkey furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bedroom, Den, 2 Bath Veranda with a Garage. This condo features a gorgeous Lake & Golf Course view and is sure to impress.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
17961 Bonita National BLVD
17961 Bonita National Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1299 sqft
The Celiana is a 2 Bedroom, plus Den, 2 Bathroom second floor Condo with fantastic views across Hole #1, the Large Lake and the Clubhouse Amenity Center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10285 Heritage Bay BLVD E
10285 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
This nicely appointed condominium is completely furnished and located on the first floor. It features 2 bedrooms, Master bedroom has two large walk in closets, and a secondary bath off the guest bedroom.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
12017 Covent Garden CT
12017 Covent Garden Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2045 sqft
Social membership included in this stunning turnkey furnished residence overlooking two lakes and the 8th hole of the Eagle golf course. Among the numerous upgrades...
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10290 Heritage Bay BLVD
10290 Heritage Bay Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1413 sqft
Available for 2020 Season and bookend months of December 2019 and April 2020! Charming 2BR, 2BA plus den, first-floor Veranda home with a one-car garage. Open floor plan with breakfast bar, formal dining room, and breakfast nook.
Results within 10 miles of Orangetree
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2720 Cypress Trace CIR
2720 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in the popular Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3326 Baltic Dr.
3326 Baltic Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2234 sqft
RIVERSTONE SINGLE FAMILY FULLY FURNISHED 3 BED + DEN/ 2 1/2 BATHS - Resort style living! This beautiful 3 Bedroom + Den, 2 1/2 Bath has everything you are looking for in a rental! Enjoy the gorgeous lake view from the comfort of your private
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Vineyards
1 Unit Available
526 Laguna Royale Blvd. #302
526 Laguna Royal Boulevard, Vineyards, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,995
2003 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH IN THE VINEYARDS**FURNISHED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dTzXUReiRHF This wonderful 2 bedroom plus den with 2 baths is nestled in the gorgeous Vineyards.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Palmira Golf Country Club
1 Unit Available
14661 Bellino TER
14661 Bellino Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath spacious condo is absolutely stunning! The unit comes fully-furnished with tasteful décor and boasts long lake views from the 2nd floor screened-in balcony.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13266 Sherburne CIR
13266 Sherburne Circle, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home features an open concept floor plan and is located on the 2nd floor. Two sets of pocket sliders make way to the magnificent screened-in balcony that offers wonderful water views.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Worthington Country Club
1 Unit Available
13060 Amberley CT
13060 Amberley Court, Bonita Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
This fully-furnished, turnkey 2 bedroom carriage home is located on the 2nd floor which offers lovely water views from the screened-in balcony. The home also features carport parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Golden Gate
1 Unit Available
4146 27th CT SW
4146 27th Court Southwest, Golden Gate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
850 sqft
HOT RENTAL! 55+ Community **VIEW VIDEO*** Available June 11, 2020 - Wonderful FURNISHED 2 Bed/2 Bath Lakefront Condo on 2nd Floor in 55+ Community (Only one in the party needs to be 55 years or older) - This lakefront condo gets nightly sunsets and
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1637 Tarpon Bay DR S
1637 Tarpon Bay Drive South, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1879 sqft
Private Pool Villa features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and open floor plan. Fully furnished with linens, lanai furniture and 2 car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3749 Pleasant Springs DR
3749 Pleasant Springs Drive, Collier County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4172 sqft
OUTSTANDING FURNISHED EXECUTIVE RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
7302 Acorn WAY
7302 Acorn Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2300 sqft
Available August 3rd for annual or off season rental. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. Beautiful 3+den single family home in the development of Black Bear Ridge in north Naples.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3445 Laurel Greens LN S
3445 Laurel Greens Lane North, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1564 sqft
Fully furnished ANNUAL RENTAL *Available August 1st: Upper level coach home with beautiful views of the Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club...enjoy the sunset from the screened lanai.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Island Walk
1 Unit Available
5601 Cove CIR
5601 Cove Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2083 sqft
DESIRABLE Location, TURNKEY Furnished 3/2.5 Townhouse. Cable TV, Internet, Water and Electric is Only Included for Season Leases. Built Solid by Divosta Homes. MOST Desirable Location in The Cove (QUIET).
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2885 Cypress Trace CIR
2885 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1232 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath, turnkey furnished condo in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club, located in the desirable area of North Naples.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2690 Cypress Trace CIR
2690 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1232 sqft
Beautiful, turnkey furnished, 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located on the third floor with elevator access. Condo is located in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9649 Montelonico LOOP E
9649 Montelanico Loop, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1707 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR MARCH AND APRIL 2021...
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5768 Mayflower WAY
5768 Mayflower Way, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1425 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 BR, 2 Bath home in a gated golf community . Built in 2017, this home has a den, screened lanai and gorgeous lake view. Fully furnished including large screen TV in living room and printer for your use in den.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2145 Frangipani CIR
2145 Frangpani Circle, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2376 sqft
**TAKING RESERVATIONS FOR SEASON 2021** This spacious TURNKEY FURNISHED Coach Home located in North Naples newest community of Lamorada is available with flexible lease terms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2700 Cypress Trace CIR
2700 Cypress Trace Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1192 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 bedroom/2bath, turnkey furnished condo in the prestigious community of Cypress Woods Golf & Country Club.
