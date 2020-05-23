All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 9400 Highland Woods BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
9400 Highland Woods BLVD
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:16 AM

9400 Highland Woods BLVD

9400 Highland Woods Boulevard · (239) 221-8642
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9400 Highland Woods Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5203 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Rarely available in Highland Woods!! Annual Rental available in Bonita Springs. Completely furnished turnkey unit on the second floor overlooking the lake, golf course and preserve. Come and enjoy the Bonita Springs Lifestyle in this Bundle golf community. Unit offers a 2/2 with white kitchen cabinets and a breakfast nook. Quick access to I-75 and Tamiami Trail (41), beaches are less than 10 minutes away. Schedule your showings today. Cable, Golf Course, Insurance, Internet/WiFi Access, Irrigation Water, Lawn/Land Maintenance, Legal/Accounting, Manager, Pest Control Exterior, Pest Control Interior, Rec Facilities, Repairs, Reserve, Security, Sewer, Street Lights, Street Maintenance, Trash Removal, Water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have any available units?
9400 Highland Woods BLVD has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have?
Some of 9400 Highland Woods BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Highland Woods BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Highland Woods BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Highland Woods BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD offer parking?
No, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have a pool?
No, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Highland Woods BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Highland Woods BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9400 Highland Woods BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity