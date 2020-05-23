9400 Highland Woods BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Rarely available in Highland Woods!! Annual Rental available in Bonita Springs. Completely furnished turnkey unit on the second floor overlooking the lake, golf course and preserve. Come and enjoy the Bonita Springs Lifestyle in this Bundle golf community. Unit offers a 2/2 with white kitchen cabinets and a breakfast nook. Quick access to I-75 and Tamiami Trail (41), beaches are less than 10 minutes away. Schedule your showings today. Cable, Golf Course, Insurance, Internet/WiFi Access, Irrigation Water, Lawn/Land Maintenance, Legal/Accounting, Manager, Pest Control Exterior, Pest Control Interior, Rec Facilities, Repairs, Reserve, Security, Sewer, Street Lights, Street Maintenance, Trash Removal, Water