Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

This large 2ND FLOOR Coach Home features a spacious open floor plan design with 1974 square feet of air conditioned living space. No Pets Allowed. The second floor views are superb view of the lake and golf course in the distance & creates a relaxing atmosphere. Enjoy the screened lanai with direct access from the great room. Plenty of cabinets and counter space in the kitchen area makes entertaining and meal preparation easy and efficient. This unit has 3 bedrooms and a Den which lends itself to inviting family and guests to enjoy the SW Florida lifestyle! Only 3 miles to the white sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico! Centrally located in Bonita Springs and only a quick 30 minutes from the Ft. Myers International Airport. Shopping is a breeze with plenty of Stores, Restaurants and Boutiques near by.