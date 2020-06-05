6020 Cypress LN

Amenities

Across the street from beautiful white sand Bonita Beach, this charming Olde Florida style home is a perfect retreat for those looking for a relaxing beach and fishing vacation. There is a boat rental business a short walk from the home where you can rent a boat and fish in the back bays, or just paddle board around watching the wildlife.

The home has an open heated private pool, a fully screened outdoor dining area on the ground level and an open verandah on the main living level with a gas grill. Open plan living with comfortable furnishings, a well equipped kitchen with granite counters with 2 bedrooms and bathrooms all on the upper level. Smart TV with cable and netflix access and good Xfinity internet. The master suite and guest bedroom both have cable TVs and the ground floor has twin beds and recreation area set up with TV for streaming and video gaming area. Comfortable and fully equipped for your home away from home, you can fish or launch a kayak from the dock at the back of the home. (not suitable for boats) Walk to Big Hickory Bar and Grill or take a short drive to Bonita Springs for an excellent variety of shopping and dining. Located between beach access 7 and 8.