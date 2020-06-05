All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:06 PM

6020 Cypress LN

6020 Cypress Lane · (239) 405-3204
Location

6020 Cypress Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1656 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Across the street from beautiful white sand Bonita Beach, this charming Olde Florida style home is a perfect retreat for those looking for a relaxing beach and fishing vacation. There is a boat rental business a short walk from the home where you can rent a boat and fish in the back bays, or just paddle board around watching the wildlife.
The home has an open heated private pool, a fully screened outdoor dining area on the ground level and an open verandah on the main living level with a gas grill. Open plan living with comfortable furnishings, a well equipped kitchen with granite counters with 2 bedrooms and bathrooms all on the upper level. Smart TV with cable and netflix access and good Xfinity internet. The master suite and guest bedroom both have cable TVs and the ground floor has twin beds and recreation area set up with TV for streaming and video gaming area. Comfortable and fully equipped for your home away from home, you can fish or launch a kayak from the dock at the back of the home. (not suitable for boats) Walk to Big Hickory Bar and Grill or take a short drive to Bonita Springs for an excellent variety of shopping and dining. Located between beach access 7 and 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Cypress LN have any available units?
6020 Cypress LN has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6020 Cypress LN have?
Some of 6020 Cypress LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Cypress LN currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Cypress LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Cypress LN pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Cypress LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 6020 Cypress LN offer parking?
No, 6020 Cypress LN does not offer parking.
Does 6020 Cypress LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6020 Cypress LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Cypress LN have a pool?
Yes, 6020 Cypress LN has a pool.
Does 6020 Cypress LN have accessible units?
No, 6020 Cypress LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Cypress LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6020 Cypress LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Cypress LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Cypress LN does not have units with air conditioning.
