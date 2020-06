Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome to a true tropical get away. This coastal cottage is a totally renovated 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths AND a pool. It has a first and second floor lanai with spectacular views of the bay where you can sit and enjoy the endless sights and sounds of the water and many different types of wildlife. The renovated kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. The lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a sitting room. Just bring your clothes to complete this tranquil picture. This perfect winter family retreat is close to all the amenities that Bonita Springs and Naples have to offer.