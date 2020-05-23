4707 Montego Pointe WAY

Amenities

Incredible 3bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage condominium with beautiful serene preserve views. This home is designer decorated and immaculately clean. Bay Pointe residents have their own amenity center including a heated pool and spa, a fitness center and a screened dining area with grills. Residents and Tenants have full access to Bonita Bay's private beach, Bonita Bay Beach Club. Complimentary shuttle service, beach chairs, umbrellas are included. The beach has grills onsite, gazebo and vendors. Enjoy 12 miles of walking/bike paths, community social events and activities for everyone. Three waterfront recreational parks located within Bonita Bay feature canoe & kayak launches, picnic areas, lighted tennis courts, fishing piers, children's playground, pavilions, picnic areas, butterfly park & boardwalk to Estero Bay. Available January 2021 for one month.