Bonita Springs, FL
4707 Montego Pointe WAY
4707 Montego Pointe WAY

4707 Montego Pointe Court · (239) 910-1180
Location

4707 Montego Pointe Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$6,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Incredible 3bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage condominium with beautiful serene preserve views. This home is designer decorated and immaculately clean. Bay Pointe residents have their own amenity center including a heated pool and spa, a fitness center and a screened dining area with grills. Residents and Tenants have full access to Bonita Bay's private beach, Bonita Bay Beach Club. Complimentary shuttle service, beach chairs, umbrellas are included. The beach has grills onsite, gazebo and vendors. Enjoy 12 miles of walking/bike paths, community social events and activities for everyone. Three waterfront recreational parks located within Bonita Bay feature canoe & kayak launches, picnic areas, lighted tennis courts, fishing piers, children's playground, pavilions, picnic areas, butterfly park & boardwalk to Estero Bay. Available January 2021 for one month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have any available units?
4707 Montego Pointe WAY has a unit available for $6,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have?
Some of 4707 Montego Pointe WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Montego Pointe WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Montego Pointe WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Montego Pointe WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY does offer parking.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY has a pool.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have accessible units?
No, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Montego Pointe WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Montego Pointe WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
