4701 Montego Pointe WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Ground floor condo across the street from community pool and exercise room. Two bedrooms with den, furniture is just over a year old, newer AC, hot water heater and dishwasher. Two flat screen TV's, internet and one bicycle in garage for your use. Three parks inside Bonita Bay gates with basketball, tennis and bocce ball courts, picnic areas, playground, butterfly gardens, boardwalk to the back bays, fishing piers and don't forget about the gated beach park on the Gulf of Mexico where we have chairs, umbrellas, picnic tables and gas grills. Can only rent monthly, during the summer for $2000 per month or season, must take two or more months at $5500 per month plus other fees.