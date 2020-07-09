All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 4701 Montego Pointe WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
4701 Montego Pointe WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:15 PM

4701 Montego Pointe WAY

4701 Montego Pointe Court · (239) 947-6090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4701 Montego Pointe Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Ground floor condo across the street from community pool and exercise room. Two bedrooms with den, furniture is just over a year old, newer AC, hot water heater and dishwasher. Two flat screen TV's, internet and one bicycle in garage for your use. Three parks inside Bonita Bay gates with basketball, tennis and bocce ball courts, picnic areas, playground, butterfly gardens, boardwalk to the back bays, fishing piers and don't forget about the gated beach park on the Gulf of Mexico where we have chairs, umbrellas, picnic tables and gas grills. Can only rent monthly, during the summer for $2000 per month or season, must take two or more months at $5500 per month plus other fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have any available units?
4701 Montego Pointe WAY has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have?
Some of 4701 Montego Pointe WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4701 Montego Pointe WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4701 Montego Pointe WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4701 Montego Pointe WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY offers parking.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY has a pool.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have accessible units?
No, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4701 Montego Pointe WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4701 Montego Pointe WAY has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4701 Montego Pointe WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs 3 BedroomsBonita Springs Apartments with Balconies
Bonita Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity