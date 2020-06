Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This Bonita Bay first floor condo can be your favorite tropical getaway! Each of the two master suites have a private glassed/screened lanai offering 200 square feet of extra living space with long lake views and fabulous sunsets. Community pool is steps away or ride the bus to the private beach club on the gulf. Bonita Bay amenities include miles of walking and bike trails, canoe & kayak park and access to Backwater Jack’s marina restaurant. Pre and post cleaning are included. Just listed and 2020-21 dates are available!

Preference to an annual rental at $3500/month plus security (+ taxes and fees).

Seasonal preference is a minimum of 4 months at $4800 per month (plus security, taxes and fees).

Possible option: less than 4 months at $5000/month (plus security, taxes and fees).

Tenant required application to the HOA including a $100 Application Fee. Excess of electric bill over $100/mo paid by tenant. Water and basic Hotwire cable are included. NO pets allowed.