Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:59 PM

3901 Kens WAY

3901 Kens Way · (239) 482-8040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3901 Kens Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3302 · Avail. now

$2,149

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
pool table
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL... $500 off the First Month's Rent! Live your best life in this stunning 3rd floor Bonita Village 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with views of the pool & waterfall from every room! Located in the finest resort style living Bonita Springs has to offer, this unit is just West of US-41 & within biking distance to the beaches with a free shuttle available to the beaches during season! This lovely furnished condo offers all warranted kitchen & laundry appliances, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar, formal dining room, tile throughout aside from the carpeted bedrooms & more! Get acquainted at the Chickee Hut Bar & Grill while swimming around the tropical island pool, fire pit, nice clubhouse with fitness center, billiards and game room & social card room! No pets & no smoking permitted. Available now!

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Kens WAY have any available units?
3901 Kens WAY has a unit available for $2,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3901 Kens WAY have?
Some of 3901 Kens WAY's amenities include granite counters, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Kens WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Kens WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Kens WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3901 Kens WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3901 Kens WAY offer parking?
No, 3901 Kens WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3901 Kens WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Kens WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Kens WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3901 Kens WAY has a pool.
Does 3901 Kens WAY have accessible units?
No, 3901 Kens WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Kens WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Kens WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 Kens WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 Kens WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
