3901 Kens WAY

Amenities

granite counters gym pool pool table fire pit clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill

Annual Rental in Bonita Springs - MOVE-IN SPECIAL... $500 off the First Month's Rent! Live your best life in this stunning 3rd floor Bonita Village 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with views of the pool & waterfall from every room! Located in the finest resort style living Bonita Springs has to offer, this unit is just West of US-41 & within biking distance to the beaches with a free shuttle available to the beaches during season! This lovely furnished condo offers all warranted kitchen & laundry appliances, granite kitchen counters, breakfast bar, formal dining room, tile throughout aside from the carpeted bedrooms & more! Get acquainted at the Chickee Hut Bar & Grill while swimming around the tropical island pool, fire pit, nice clubhouse with fitness center, billiards and game room & social card room! No pets & no smoking permitted. Available now!



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160. Please note that properties within an Association may have an additional application process, will be subject to an additional fee(s) and an additional approval process.