3900 Leeward Passage CT

Amenities
Gorgeous Bermuda Isles condo in Vanderbilt Lakes! Just minutes to some of the county's best beaches. This 2nd-floor condo overlooks a beautifully landscaped area and close to the community pool. Enjoy this secluded community, perfect! This annual (unfurnished) rental features volume ceilings, 2-bedroom and 2-bath plus a great closet in master with ensuite. Bermuda Isles offers a community pool & spa with clubhouse, cabana and tennis court. Plus a short drive to Mercato shopping center, dining, and venues.