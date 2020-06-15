All apartments in Bonita Springs
3900 Leeward Passage CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

3900 Leeward Passage CT

3900 Leeward Passage Court · (239) 848-5646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3900 Leeward Passage Court, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Gorgeous Bermuda Isles condo in Vanderbilt Lakes! Just minutes to some of the county's best beaches. This 2nd-floor condo overlooks a beautifully landscaped area and close to the community pool. Enjoy this secluded community, perfect! This annual (unfurnished) rental features volume ceilings, 2-bedroom and 2-bath plus a great closet in master with ensuite. Bermuda Isles offers a community pool & spa with clubhouse, cabana and tennis court. Plus a short drive to Mercato shopping center, dining, and venues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have any available units?
3900 Leeward Passage CT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have?
Some of 3900 Leeward Passage CT's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Leeward Passage CT currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Leeward Passage CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Leeward Passage CT pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT offer parking?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT does not offer parking.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Leeward Passage CT has a pool.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have accessible units?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3900 Leeward Passage CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3900 Leeward Passage CT does not have units with air conditioning.
