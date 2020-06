Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ice maker microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! Cozy 3/2 furnished single family home in Bonita Springs. Just a short bike ride to the beach. Walking distance to resturants, grocery store and more. Close to dining, shopping, beaches, and more! Available for $4,200 per month plus fees and taxes, or weekly at $1,200 per week plus fees and taxes. Master bedroom has a King bed, Guestroom#2 has a Queen bed and Guestroom #3 has twin beds... Very clean and has everything you need to enjoy your vacation.