28680 Derry CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill tennis court

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family Victoria floor plan is a 2 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, with Den, Pool Home. Golf Course & Lake Views!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!



Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Clubhouse & Formal Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!!



Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful unit, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course and only pay a cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.