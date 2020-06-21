28601 Firenza WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Welcome to this beautifully maintained first floor unit. A bright and open floor plan with a one of a kind view of the golf course, lake and clubhouse. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up into a large living room. The Master bedroom suite has his and her closets, and a walk in shower. The lanai is equipped with tv and facing southwest so one can experience the amazing Florida sunsets. 1 car attached garage. Vasari is bundled golf community...renters can play golf and have use of the amenities. Fabulous location, close to beaches, shopping, schools, airport, Mercato and Coconut Pt. Wonderful opportunity to gain access to this outstanding community!! Hurry, won't last!