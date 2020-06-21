All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:23 PM

28601 Firenza WAY

28601 Firenza Way · (239) 317-5051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28601 Firenza Way, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautifully maintained first floor unit. A bright and open floor plan with a one of a kind view of the golf course, lake and clubhouse. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and opens up into a large living room. The Master bedroom suite has his and her closets, and a walk in shower. The lanai is equipped with tv and facing southwest so one can experience the amazing Florida sunsets. 1 car attached garage. Vasari is bundled golf community...renters can play golf and have use of the amenities. Fabulous location, close to beaches, shopping, schools, airport, Mercato and Coconut Pt. Wonderful opportunity to gain access to this outstanding community!! Hurry, won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28601 Firenza WAY have any available units?
28601 Firenza WAY has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28601 Firenza WAY have?
Some of 28601 Firenza WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28601 Firenza WAY currently offering any rent specials?
28601 Firenza WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28601 Firenza WAY pet-friendly?
No, 28601 Firenza WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY offer parking?
Yes, 28601 Firenza WAY does offer parking.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28601 Firenza WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY have a pool?
No, 28601 Firenza WAY does not have a pool.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY have accessible units?
No, 28601 Firenza WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28601 Firenza WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 28601 Firenza WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 28601 Firenza WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
