28541 Calabria CT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Gorgeous turnkey second floor Mediterra coach home with a soaring ceilings, private elevator and stunning lake views is available for rent. This 3 bedroom plus den lives like a 4 bedroom with the den featuring a bedroom & home office combination. There is ample privacy with a split floorpan and 3 bathrooms. A generous 2 car attached garage provides extra storage for bikes and vehicles. The upgrades throughout this home are stunning including, custom cabinets, crown molding, plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen with a gas cooktop, and much more! Don't miss out on this DOG FRIENDLY home.