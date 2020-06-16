28541 Calabria CT

Amenities
Gorgeous turnkey second floor Mediterra coach home with a soaring ceilings, private elevator and stunning lake views is available for rent. This 3 bedroom plus den lives like a 4 bedroom with the den featuring a bedroom & home office combination. There is ample privacy with a split floorpan and 3 bathrooms. A generous 2 car attached garage provides extra storage for bikes and vehicles. The upgrades throughout this home are stunning including, custom cabinets, crown molding, plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen with a gas cooktop, and much more! Don't miss out on this DOG FRIENDLY home.