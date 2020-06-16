All apartments in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL
28541 Calabria CT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

28541 Calabria CT

28541 Calabria Ct · (239) 770-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28541 Calabria Ct, Bonita Springs, FL 34110

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Gorgeous turnkey second floor Mediterra coach home with a soaring ceilings, private elevator and stunning lake views is available for rent. This 3 bedroom plus den lives like a 4 bedroom with the den featuring a bedroom & home office combination. There is ample privacy with a split floorpan and 3 bathrooms. A generous 2 car attached garage provides extra storage for bikes and vehicles. The upgrades throughout this home are stunning including, custom cabinets, crown molding, plantation shutters, gourmet kitchen with a gas cooktop, and much more! Don't miss out on this DOG FRIENDLY home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28541 Calabria CT have any available units?
28541 Calabria CT has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28541 Calabria CT have?
Some of 28541 Calabria CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28541 Calabria CT currently offering any rent specials?
28541 Calabria CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28541 Calabria CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 28541 Calabria CT is pet friendly.
Does 28541 Calabria CT offer parking?
Yes, 28541 Calabria CT does offer parking.
Does 28541 Calabria CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28541 Calabria CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28541 Calabria CT have a pool?
No, 28541 Calabria CT does not have a pool.
Does 28541 Calabria CT have accessible units?
No, 28541 Calabria CT does not have accessible units.
Does 28541 Calabria CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28541 Calabria CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 28541 Calabria CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 28541 Calabria CT does not have units with air conditioning.
