All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28505 Risorsa PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28505 Risorsa PL
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:41 PM

28505 Risorsa PL

28505 Risorsa Place · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

28505 Risorsa Place, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1920 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
putting green
hot tub
media room
tennis court
This single-family home with private pool overlooks a canal and beautiful landscaped area. It is located in Novella at the Palmira Golf and Country Club. This home is on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. 2+den and 2 full baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances and upgraded kitchen cabinets. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Enjoy the 41,000 sf clubhouse along with these amenities; resort-style pool and an adults-only lap pool, spa, fitness center, tennis, media room, library and craft room. Also, bocci, basketball and pickleball courts, children's play area, putting green & restaurant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28505 Risorsa PL have any available units?
28505 Risorsa PL has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28505 Risorsa PL have?
Some of 28505 Risorsa PL's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28505 Risorsa PL currently offering any rent specials?
28505 Risorsa PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28505 Risorsa PL pet-friendly?
No, 28505 Risorsa PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL offer parking?
No, 28505 Risorsa PL does not offer parking.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28505 Risorsa PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL have a pool?
Yes, 28505 Risorsa PL has a pool.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL have accessible units?
No, 28505 Risorsa PL does not have accessible units.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28505 Risorsa PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 28505 Risorsa PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 28505 Risorsa PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28505 Risorsa PL?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity