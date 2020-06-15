28505 Risorsa PL

Amenities
This single-family home with private pool overlooks a canal and beautiful landscaped area. It is located in Novella at the Palmira Golf and Country Club. This home is on a cul-de-sac with mature trees. 2+den and 2 full baths. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances and upgraded kitchen cabinets. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Enjoy the 41,000 sf clubhouse along with these amenities; resort-style pool and an adults-only lap pool, spa, fitness center, tennis, media room, library and craft room. Also, bocci, basketball and pickleball courts, children's play area, putting green & restaurant!