Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

28505 Finch TER

28505 Finch Terrace · (239) 910-1180
Location

28505 Finch Terrace, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2314 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to your home away from home in the paradise lifestyle community of Village Walk of Bonita Springs! Enjoy the resort style living while relaxing or entertaining in this immaculate two bedroom, plus den, single family home that offers one of the best layouts available. This spacious and well designed home boasts an oversized Chefs kitchen with an extended granite island breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, diagonal tile floors and beautiful natural lighting throughout. The home features a split floor plan with an extra large master suite and master bath offering a walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity, private bathroom and walk-in closet. The home also has a guest bedroom, an office/den, dining room, laundry room with a project station, 2-car garage and a large screened in lanai with views of the lake. The amenities are a resort style pool, a lap pool, fitness center, two salons, tennis courts, pickle ball, library, clubhouse, restaurant, game room, gas station, car wash, playground, ice cream parlor, bank, 22 miles of bike paths, bocce ball, post office and so much more! This home is available for annual or seasonal rentals!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28505 Finch TER have any available units?
28505 Finch TER has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28505 Finch TER have?
Some of 28505 Finch TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28505 Finch TER currently offering any rent specials?
28505 Finch TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28505 Finch TER pet-friendly?
No, 28505 Finch TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28505 Finch TER offer parking?
Yes, 28505 Finch TER does offer parking.
Does 28505 Finch TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28505 Finch TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28505 Finch TER have a pool?
Yes, 28505 Finch TER has a pool.
Does 28505 Finch TER have accessible units?
No, 28505 Finch TER does not have accessible units.
Does 28505 Finch TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28505 Finch TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 28505 Finch TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 28505 Finch TER does not have units with air conditioning.
