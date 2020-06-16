28505 Finch TER

Amenities

Welcome to your home away from home in the paradise lifestyle community of Village Walk of Bonita Springs! Enjoy the resort style living while relaxing or entertaining in this immaculate two bedroom, plus den, single family home that offers one of the best layouts available. This spacious and well designed home boasts an oversized Chefs kitchen with an extended granite island breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, diagonal tile floors and beautiful natural lighting throughout. The home features a split floor plan with an extra large master suite and master bath offering a walk-in shower, soaking tub, double vanity, private bathroom and walk-in closet. The home also has a guest bedroom, an office/den, dining room, laundry room with a project station, 2-car garage and a large screened in lanai with views of the lake. The amenities are a resort style pool, a lap pool, fitness center, two salons, tennis courts, pickle ball, library, clubhouse, restaurant, game room, gas station, car wash, playground, ice cream parlor, bank, 22 miles of bike paths, bocce ball, post office and so much more! This home is available for annual or seasonal rentals!!