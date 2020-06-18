All apartments in Bonita Springs
28204 Seasons Tide AVE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

28204 Seasons Tide AVE

28204 Seasons Tide Ave · (239) 898-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28204 Seasons Tide Ave, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
New June through October $2750 monthly rate. Enjoy your Florida paradise in this beautiful 2+Den turnkey new home. Den is set up as a spacious 3rd bedroom. Peaceful preserve views overlooking the pool/spa lanai. Available for 2021 Season and off-season. Home is within walking distance to Seasons gorgeous new amenity center where you can enjoy community activities, resort pool/spa, beach lounging area, pickleball, tennis, bocce, exercise facility and much more. Community is close to shopping, dining, beaches and airport. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have any available units?
28204 Seasons Tide AVE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have?
Some of 28204 Seasons Tide AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28204 Seasons Tide AVE currently offering any rent specials?
28204 Seasons Tide AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28204 Seasons Tide AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE is pet friendly.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE offer parking?
No, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE does not offer parking.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have a pool?
Yes, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE has a pool.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have accessible units?
No, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28204 Seasons Tide AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28204 Seasons Tide AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
