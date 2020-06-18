28204 Seasons Tide AVE

Amenities
New June through October $2750 monthly rate. Enjoy your Florida paradise in this beautiful 2+Den turnkey new home. Den is set up as a spacious 3rd bedroom. Peaceful preserve views overlooking the pool/spa lanai. Available for 2021 Season and off-season. Home is within walking distance to Seasons gorgeous new amenity center where you can enjoy community activities, resort pool/spa, beach lounging area, pickleball, tennis, bocce, exercise facility and much more. Community is close to shopping, dining, beaches and airport. Pet friendly.