Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym tennis court ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym tennis court

This beautifully furnished 2nd floor condo in the Golf Community of Hunter's Ridge is new on the market and wow what a great addition! 2 bedrooms with a den, separate eat in kitchen and beautiful lanai that overlooks the golf course and small lake. All community amenities are available to you as a tenant including golf, tennis, fitness, dining, pickle-ball, mahjong, euchre, entertainment nights and so much more with a nominal transfer fee! This is a great community with lots to do.