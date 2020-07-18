All apartments in Bonita Springs
28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102

28051 Palmas Grandes Lane · (239) 353-2879
Location

28051 Palmas Grandes Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Spanish Wells

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spanish Wells ( 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: 2,995 - Affordable winter escape in the gated community of Spanish Wells close to the airport, dining, shopping and gorgeous South West Florida Beaches. Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor residence with beautiful lake view. Spanish Wells has memberships available at the Country Club for $600 per month if a tenant would like to enjoy all that Spanish Wells has to offer. Las Brisas offers 2 pools for the complex.

(RLNE5031022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have any available units?
28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita Springs, FL.
What amenities does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have?
Some of 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102's amenities include putting green, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 currently offering any rent specials?
28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 pet-friendly?
No, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 offer parking?
Yes, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 offers parking.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have a pool?
Yes, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 has a pool.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have accessible units?
No, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
