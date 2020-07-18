28051 Palmas Grandes Ln #102

Amenities

putting green garage gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Spanish Wells ( 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 1 Car Garage ) Monthly Rate: 2,995 - Affordable winter escape in the gated community of Spanish Wells close to the airport, dining, shopping and gorgeous South West Florida Beaches. Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor residence with beautiful lake view. Spanish Wells has memberships available at the Country Club for $600 per month if a tenant would like to enjoy all that Spanish Wells has to offer. Las Brisas offers 2 pools for the complex.



(RLNE5031022)