Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Affordable winter escape in the gated community of Spanish Wells close to the airport, dining, shopping and gorgeous South West Florida Beaches. Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bath first floor residence with beautiful lake view. Spanish Wells has memberships available at the Country Club for $600 per month if a tenant would like to enjoy all that Spanish Wells has to offer. Las Brisas offers 2 pools for the complex.