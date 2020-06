Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

This first floor carriage home is very spacious and decorated and has a one car garage. Worthington CC offers a distinctive lifestyle with many amenities including golf...tennis..and fine dining in a tranquil setting. The perfect location in Bonita to get away from the cold winters!