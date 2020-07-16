All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 28004 Sosta LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
28004 Sosta LN
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:25 PM

28004 Sosta LN

28004 Sosta Lane · (920) 540-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

28004 Sosta Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Palmira Golf Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental Only! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den townhome located off Bonita Beach Rd! This home features a great room, split bedroom floor plan, French doors to the office/den, 1 car garage, and laundry in the residence. The lanai is screened in for your outdoor living enjoyment. Sorrento is a gated community with a waterfall pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to the beautiful beaches of SWFL, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. For more information call Christine 239-910-1180

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28004 Sosta LN have any available units?
28004 Sosta LN has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28004 Sosta LN have?
Some of 28004 Sosta LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28004 Sosta LN currently offering any rent specials?
28004 Sosta LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28004 Sosta LN pet-friendly?
No, 28004 Sosta LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 28004 Sosta LN offer parking?
Yes, 28004 Sosta LN offers parking.
Does 28004 Sosta LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28004 Sosta LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28004 Sosta LN have a pool?
Yes, 28004 Sosta LN has a pool.
Does 28004 Sosta LN have accessible units?
No, 28004 Sosta LN does not have accessible units.
Does 28004 Sosta LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28004 Sosta LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 28004 Sosta LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 28004 Sosta LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 28004 Sosta LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Mosaic at Oak Creek
10655 Founders Way
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs 3 BedroomsBonita Springs Apartments with Balconies
Bonita Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity