28004 Sosta LN

Annual Rental Only! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom plus den townhome located off Bonita Beach Rd! This home features a great room, split bedroom floor plan, French doors to the office/den, 1 car garage, and laundry in the residence. The lanai is screened in for your outdoor living enjoyment. Sorrento is a gated community with a waterfall pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to the beautiful beaches of SWFL, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. For more information call Christine 239-910-1180