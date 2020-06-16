All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

27790 Hickory BLVD

27790 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 273-3832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27790 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2009 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Seasonal Rental in Bonita Springs $18,000 Monthly, $5,000 Weekly. Amazing GULF front single family home on Bonita Beach! Available monthly and weekly! Special rates for the 2020 winter season, so please contact the agent to find out more about that! This 5 bedroom home is outfitted with 5 King size beds in each of the bedrooms. Truly a great rental for couples and families. The downstairs portion of the house has two bedrooms a full bathroom, and a living room with large screen TV. It also has a fabulous work out room! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedroom and 2 baths, another beautiful living area with TV, dining room, sitting area, and a lanai that overlooks the gulf of Mexico. Imagine the sunsets you'll see! Such a great location too! Walk to Doc's Beach House for Breakfast, lunch or dinner. Rent a jet ski, ride a para-sail, and enjoy all that Bonita Beach has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
27790 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27790 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 27790 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27790 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
27790 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27790 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 27790 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
No, 27790 Hickory BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27790 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
No, 27790 Hickory BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 27790 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27790 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 27790 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 27790 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
