27790 Hickory BLVD

Seasonal Rental in Bonita Springs $18,000 Monthly, $5,000 Weekly. Amazing GULF front single family home on Bonita Beach! Available monthly and weekly! Special rates for the 2020 winter season, so please contact the agent to find out more about that! This 5 bedroom home is outfitted with 5 King size beds in each of the bedrooms. Truly a great rental for couples and families. The downstairs portion of the house has two bedrooms a full bathroom, and a living room with large screen TV. It also has a fabulous work out room! Upstairs you'll find 3 bedroom and 2 baths, another beautiful living area with TV, dining room, sitting area, and a lanai that overlooks the gulf of Mexico. Imagine the sunsets you'll see! Such a great location too! Walk to Doc's Beach House for Breakfast, lunch or dinner. Rent a jet ski, ride a para-sail, and enjoy all that Bonita Beach has to offer!