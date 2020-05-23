27734 Lime ST

Amenities

JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred), furnished property has a great location in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy clean and cool terrazzo floors throughout. Both the washer and dryer are located just off the kitchen for easy access. New flat panel TV, internet access.... Everything is ready for you to start enjoying SWFL; just a short drive to some of Florida’s best beaches - including Dog Beach, flea market, shopping malls, dining and recreation. Call to reserve your vacation or to schedule your showing today!