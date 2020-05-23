All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

27734 Lime ST

27734 Lime Street · (239) 225-3987
Location

27734 Lime Street, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
JUST IN TIME FOR SEASON! Lovely little dollhouse perfect for vacation renters that want a place to relax and explore the lovely South Florida area while escaping their chilly northern homes! This pet friendly (non-shedding breeds preferred), furnished property has a great location in a quiet neighborhood. Enjoy clean and cool terrazzo floors throughout. Both the washer and dryer are located just off the kitchen for easy access. New flat panel TV, internet access.... Everything is ready for you to start enjoying SWFL; just a short drive to some of Florida’s best beaches - including Dog Beach, flea market, shopping malls, dining and recreation. Call to reserve your vacation or to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27734 Lime ST have any available units?
27734 Lime ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27734 Lime ST have?
Some of 27734 Lime ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27734 Lime ST currently offering any rent specials?
27734 Lime ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27734 Lime ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 27734 Lime ST is pet friendly.
Does 27734 Lime ST offer parking?
No, 27734 Lime ST does not offer parking.
Does 27734 Lime ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27734 Lime ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27734 Lime ST have a pool?
No, 27734 Lime ST does not have a pool.
Does 27734 Lime ST have accessible units?
No, 27734 Lime ST does not have accessible units.
Does 27734 Lime ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 27734 Lime ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27734 Lime ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 27734 Lime ST does not have units with air conditioning.
