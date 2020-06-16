27657 Tennessee Street - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.



Comfortable, cozy and clean exudes from this spacious one bedroom suite with 900+ square feet of sunny elbow room. Some of its unique features include a private screened lanai, dedicated driveway and covered parking garage. Graciously appointed with a casual living and dining area, large fully equipped kitchen, a separate master bedroom and ample full bathroom; the master bedroom features a comfortable king bed and walk in closet. Living room includes a smart TV, WIFI, device charging station and a new quality queen sleep sofa with a coil mattress and built in inflatable topper (sleeps up to two).



Minutes from Bonita Spring's best shopping, dining, nightlife and more, you'll find Coconut Point Mall, Koreshan Historical Park, kayaking / boating, walking distance from Shangri-la Resort & Spa and of course some of Florida's world class beaches.



This one bedroom suite comes fully furnished and accessorized with only 1 other unit in the building. Enjoy this sought after location at a great rate in season and off. Simply unpack and enjoy!



NOTE: Tenants do not have use of the pool or outside storage per lease terms..