27657 Tennessee Street - 1

As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.
Comfortable, cozy and clean exudes from this spacious one bedroom suite with 900+ square feet of sunny elbow room. Some of its unique features include a private screened lanai, dedicated driveway and covered parking garage. Graciously appointed with a casual living and dining area, large fully equipped kitchen, a separate master bedroom and ample full bathroom; the master bedroom features a comfortable king bed and walk in closet. Living room includes a smart TV, WIFI, device charging station and a new quality queen sleep sofa with a coil mattress and built in inflatable topper (sleeps up to two).
Minutes from Bonita Spring's best shopping, dining, nightlife and more, you'll find Coconut Point Mall, Koreshan Historical Park, kayaking / boating, walking distance from Shangri-la Resort & Spa and of course some of Florida's world class beaches.
This one bedroom suite comes fully furnished and accessorized with only 1 other unit in the building. Enjoy this sought after location at a great rate in season and off. Simply unpack and enjoy!
NOTE: Tenants do not have use of the pool or outside storage per lease terms..