Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

27657 Tennessee Street - 1

27657 Tennessee St · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27657 Tennessee St, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Heitmans

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 932 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
As low as $900 ALL-INCLUSIVE price per WEEK off season; $2,850 per MONTH ALL-INCLUSIVE peak season! Call for details and your custom rates (239) 272-5862.

Comfortable, cozy and clean exudes from this spacious one bedroom suite with 900+ square feet of sunny elbow room. Some of its unique features include a private screened lanai, dedicated driveway and covered parking garage. Graciously appointed with a casual living and dining area, large fully equipped kitchen, a separate master bedroom and ample full bathroom; the master bedroom features a comfortable king bed and walk in closet. Living room includes a smart TV, WIFI, device charging station and a new quality queen sleep sofa with a coil mattress and built in inflatable topper (sleeps up to two).

Minutes from Bonita Spring's best shopping, dining, nightlife and more, you'll find Coconut Point Mall, Koreshan Historical Park, kayaking / boating, walking distance from Shangri-la Resort & Spa and of course some of Florida's world class beaches.

This one bedroom suite comes fully furnished and accessorized with only 1 other unit in the building. Enjoy this sought after location at a great rate in season and off. Simply unpack and enjoy!

NOTE: Tenants do not have use of the pool or outside storage per lease terms..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have any available units?
27657 Tennessee Street - 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have?
Some of 27657 Tennessee Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
27657 Tennessee Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 has a pool.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27657 Tennessee Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
