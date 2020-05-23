27460 Palmesta CIR

Amenities

Digital Cable and High-Speed Internet Included ($152 Value)! Move-In special, $500 OFF FIRST MONTH with excellent credit!!! Beautiful, Newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath lake view units with a 1 car detached garage. Palmesta is a gated luxurious rental community located in the heart of Bonita Springs, FL just 3 miles from Bonita Beaches. Porcelain tile throughout main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups, screened lanai, central air conditioning, includes dishwasher, range, garbage disposal, fridge and microwave. Palmesta offers a heated pool and private lake. We have 1st and 2nd floor units available. Pet friendly (no aggressive breeds), no size requirement, $250 pet fee. Southeast corner of Arroyal Road and Pennsylvania Ave in Bonita Springs (3 miles from Bonita's Beaches).