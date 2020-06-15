All apartments in Bonita Springs
Bonita Springs, FL
27079 Matheson AVE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 2:40 AM

27079 Matheson AVE

27079 Matheson Avenue · (239) 292-1499
Location

27079 Matheson Avenue, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming Corner 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st Floor condo in the Gardens of Bonita Springs. Lots of green space and an active community with large pool, clubhouse, BBQ Area, Gazebos and more. Enjoy this great location only 6 miles to the beach, close to Hwy 75, restaurants, shopping, parks & downtown. Well maintained condo with split bedroom layout, laminate and tile floors throughout, and an open floorplan great for entertaining. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and master bath features updated walk in shower. Queen bedroom sets in both rooms and guest bath has a tub and opens into guest bedroom as well. In unit washer and dryer and large pantry with plenty of storage. This private end unit also features a nice screened in lanai. Located very close to pool and amenities + 2 Assigned Parking spaces including one Carport. NEW A/C. Being offered turnkey furnished with everything you need to enjoy your stay in beautiful Bonita Springs. Rent INCLUDES ELECTRIC & WATER, WOW! Take advantage of this wonderful home in the heart of Bonita Springs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27079 Matheson AVE have any available units?
27079 Matheson AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27079 Matheson AVE have?
Some of 27079 Matheson AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27079 Matheson AVE currently offering any rent specials?
27079 Matheson AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27079 Matheson AVE pet-friendly?
No, 27079 Matheson AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE offer parking?
Yes, 27079 Matheson AVE does offer parking.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27079 Matheson AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE have a pool?
Yes, 27079 Matheson AVE has a pool.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE have accessible units?
No, 27079 Matheson AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27079 Matheson AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27079 Matheson AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27079 Matheson AVE has units with air conditioning.
