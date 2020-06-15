27079 Matheson AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Charming Corner 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1st Floor condo in the Gardens of Bonita Springs. Lots of green space and an active community with large pool, clubhouse, BBQ Area, Gazebos and more. Enjoy this great location only 6 miles to the beach, close to Hwy 75, restaurants, shopping, parks & downtown. Well maintained condo with split bedroom layout, laminate and tile floors throughout, and an open floorplan great for entertaining. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, and master bath features updated walk in shower. Queen bedroom sets in both rooms and guest bath has a tub and opens into guest bedroom as well. In unit washer and dryer and large pantry with plenty of storage. This private end unit also features a nice screened in lanai. Located very close to pool and amenities + 2 Assigned Parking spaces including one Carport. NEW A/C. Being offered turnkey furnished with everything you need to enjoy your stay in beautiful Bonita Springs. Rent INCLUDES ELECTRIC & WATER, WOW! Take advantage of this wonderful home in the heart of Bonita Springs.