26947 Wildwood Pines LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Do you need a short term turnkey home? This is a great opportunity to rent a newer home through September! The Aria floor plan has 1672 square feet under air and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has an open floor plan making it convenient to entertain guests. All the appliances including washer and dryer come with this home. The owner’s suite has a large walk in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. 18 inch tile in living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. There is a fully sodded yard with professionally designed landscaping and automatic sprinkler system Wildwood Preserve is located on the corner of Imperial/Livingston and East Terry. This location will provide residents with quick and convenient access to the features that make living in Southwest Florida so fulfilling. Only minutes away you will find the beautiful beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, glorious golf fairways, outstanding shopping and dining and a vast array of attractions involving the arts, professional sports, nightlife, entertainment and more.