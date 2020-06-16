All apartments in Bonita Springs
26947 Wildwood Pines LN

26947 Wildwood Pine Lane · (630) 640-6600
Location

26947 Wildwood Pine Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Do you need a short term turnkey home? This is a great opportunity to rent a newer home through September! The Aria floor plan has 1672 square feet under air and boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This home has an open floor plan making it convenient to entertain guests. All the appliances including washer and dryer come with this home. The owner’s suite has a large walk in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. 18 inch tile in living area with carpeting in the bedrooms. There is a fully sodded yard with professionally designed landscaping and automatic sprinkler system Wildwood Preserve is located on the corner of Imperial/Livingston and East Terry. This location will provide residents with quick and convenient access to the features that make living in Southwest Florida so fulfilling. Only minutes away you will find the beautiful beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, glorious golf fairways, outstanding shopping and dining and a vast array of attractions involving the arts, professional sports, nightlife, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have any available units?
26947 Wildwood Pines LN has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have?
Some of 26947 Wildwood Pines LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26947 Wildwood Pines LN currently offering any rent specials?
26947 Wildwood Pines LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26947 Wildwood Pines LN pet-friendly?
No, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN offer parking?
No, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN does not offer parking.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have a pool?
No, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN does not have a pool.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have accessible units?
No, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN does not have accessible units.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 26947 Wildwood Pines LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 26947 Wildwood Pines LN does not have units with air conditioning.
