Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

26300 Hickory BLVD

26300 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 218-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26300 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful beachfront property with spectacular views and memorable sunsets. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. Enjoy the view of the Gulf of Mexico from the large balcony area, the roomy and comfortable condo itself or just walk right on out to the beach! Watching the dolphins and wildlife, fishing along the shore, searching for seashells, enjoying the ocean or the in ground pool area, or walking along beautiful Bonita Beach for miles. Boat rentals are available right across the street.
While preparing meals, you will still be able to see the beach and ocean. This unit has an updated and roomy kitchen with granite counter tops. Sit along the breakfast bar area for a quick snack or for a meal. A spacious dining area is also a part of the kitchen layout. Gorgeous tile floors cover most of the condo unit. The comfortable living room and master bedrom have beautiful views of the ocean. The master bedroom has a King bed and walk in closet area. A second bedroom offers two twin size beds and walk in closet area also. Cable and Wifi are available. Condo is fully furnished and very comfortable with a desirable layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
26300 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26300 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 26300 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26300 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
26300 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26300 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 26300 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
No, 26300 Hickory BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26300 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 26300 Hickory BLVD has a pool.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 26300 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26300 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 26300 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 26300 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
