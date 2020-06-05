26225 Palace LN

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool media room new construction tennis court

New construction Vacation Rental! Carriage home 3/2/1 + den includes brand new furnishings, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pendant lighting, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, granite counter-tops, double pane low-e windows, 42” cabinets, hurricane shutters, and much more! Picture yourself in this Victoria unit enjoying the beautiful sunset lake view soaking up the wonderful FL Winter. Paloma is a gated community located right at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and Shangri La Road. This is beautiful Carriage Home is just minutes from Coconut Point shopping & Movie Theater, Miromar Outlets, and the gorgeous Bonita Beach. The community has full amenities providing a heated resort style pool, clubhouse, bocce court, tennis courts, and fitness room. This home was purchased to be a Vacation Rental and is setup with everything you could possibly desire. Great location just minutes north of Naples, Lake View, Gated Community, Tennis, Fitness, Pool.... what more could you want?!!