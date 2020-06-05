All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 26225 Palace LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
26225 Palace LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

26225 Palace LN

26225 Palace Lane · (239) 246-9899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

26225 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
new construction
tennis court
New construction Vacation Rental! Carriage home 3/2/1 + den includes brand new furnishings, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pendant lighting, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, granite counter-tops, double pane low-e windows, 42” cabinets, hurricane shutters, and much more! Picture yourself in this Victoria unit enjoying the beautiful sunset lake view soaking up the wonderful FL Winter. Paloma is a gated community located right at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and Shangri La Road. This is beautiful Carriage Home is just minutes from Coconut Point shopping & Movie Theater, Miromar Outlets, and the gorgeous Bonita Beach. The community has full amenities providing a heated resort style pool, clubhouse, bocce court, tennis courts, and fitness room. This home was purchased to be a Vacation Rental and is setup with everything you could possibly desire. Great location just minutes north of Naples, Lake View, Gated Community, Tennis, Fitness, Pool.... what more could you want?!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26225 Palace LN have any available units?
26225 Palace LN has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26225 Palace LN have?
Some of 26225 Palace LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26225 Palace LN currently offering any rent specials?
26225 Palace LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26225 Palace LN pet-friendly?
No, 26225 Palace LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26225 Palace LN offer parking?
No, 26225 Palace LN does not offer parking.
Does 26225 Palace LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26225 Palace LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26225 Palace LN have a pool?
Yes, 26225 Palace LN has a pool.
Does 26225 Palace LN have accessible units?
No, 26225 Palace LN does not have accessible units.
Does 26225 Palace LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26225 Palace LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 26225 Palace LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 26225 Palace LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26225 Palace LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity