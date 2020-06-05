26225 Palace LN

Amenities
New construction Vacation Rental! Carriage home 3/2/1 + den includes brand new furnishings, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pendant lighting, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, granite counter-tops, double pane low-e windows, 42” cabinets, hurricane shutters, and much more! Picture yourself in this Victoria unit enjoying the beautiful sunset lake view soaking up the wonderful FL Winter. Paloma is a gated community located right at the intersection of Imperial Parkway and Shangri La Road. This is beautiful Carriage Home is just minutes from Coconut Point shopping & Movie Theater, Miromar Outlets, and the gorgeous Bonita Beach. The community has full amenities providing a heated resort style pool, clubhouse, bocce court, tennis courts, and fitness room. This home was purchased to be a Vacation Rental and is setup with everything you could possibly desire. Great location just minutes north of Naples, Lake View, Gated Community, Tennis, Fitness, Pool.... what more could you want?!!