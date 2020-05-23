26209 Palace LN

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets pool bocce court tennis court

Unavailable January 2020 - April 2020. Available May 1, 2020. Make the easy decision to enjoy the simplicity of walking in the door to this Condo that was just completed in Jan. 2018 and furnished with all new furnishings. Main floor (no stairs) 2 bedrooms + Den offers a King size bed and breezy master bedroom overlooking the large lake & water fountain. Tile Walk-in shower, walk-in closet and ample storage for you. A Queen size bed in the 2nd bedroom is plush and super comfy with a dresser and wall mounted TV. The Den offers a pull out full/queen sofa sleeper for extra guests. 2 Full baths, laundry, fully functional kitchen with all of the basics including coffee maker, toaster oven, dinnerware, cookware etc. Home has wireless internet and sling TV. This amazing community has a large lakeside resort style heated pool, hot tub, tennis courts, bocce, clubhouse, work out room and more. Located just minutes from the fabulous shopping, restaurants and movie theatre at Coconut Point. Soak in the Florida sun or watch the gorgeous colorful sunsets at Bonita's world famous white sandy beaches.