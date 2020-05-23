All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

26209 Palace LN

26209 Palace Lane · (239) 304-6224
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26209 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Unavailable January 2020 - April 2020. Available May 1, 2020. Make the easy decision to enjoy the simplicity of walking in the door to this Condo that was just completed in Jan. 2018 and furnished with all new furnishings. Main floor (no stairs) 2 bedrooms + Den offers a King size bed and breezy master bedroom overlooking the large lake & water fountain. Tile Walk-in shower, walk-in closet and ample storage for you. A Queen size bed in the 2nd bedroom is plush and super comfy with a dresser and wall mounted TV. The Den offers a pull out full/queen sofa sleeper for extra guests. 2 Full baths, laundry, fully functional kitchen with all of the basics including coffee maker, toaster oven, dinnerware, cookware etc. Home has wireless internet and sling TV. This amazing community has a large lakeside resort style heated pool, hot tub, tennis courts, bocce, clubhouse, work out room and more. Located just minutes from the fabulous shopping, restaurants and movie theatre at Coconut Point. Soak in the Florida sun or watch the gorgeous colorful sunsets at Bonita's world famous white sandy beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26209 Palace LN have any available units?
26209 Palace LN has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26209 Palace LN have?
Some of 26209 Palace LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26209 Palace LN currently offering any rent specials?
26209 Palace LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26209 Palace LN pet-friendly?
No, 26209 Palace LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26209 Palace LN offer parking?
No, 26209 Palace LN does not offer parking.
Does 26209 Palace LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26209 Palace LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26209 Palace LN have a pool?
Yes, 26209 Palace LN has a pool.
Does 26209 Palace LN have accessible units?
No, 26209 Palace LN does not have accessible units.
Does 26209 Palace LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26209 Palace LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 26209 Palace LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 26209 Palace LN does not have units with air conditioning.
