Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:15 PM

26135 Palace LN

26135 Palace Lane · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26135 Palace Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
bocce court
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. This BRAND NEW fully-furnished 2 bedroom + Den coach home is a must see! Light and airy, this 1st floor end unit features an open concept floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an attached garage and a beautiful lake view from the screened-in lanai. The community is gated and offers residents resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, heated pool, bocce court, fitness center, tennis courts and much more! Paloma is ideally situated, just a few miles from area beaches and shopping/dining at Coconut Point. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, pest control, landscaping, trash removal and electric (up to $200/mo.) included. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 3 Month rental required. No pets. Available May - December for $1695/mo and March for $3500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26135 Palace LN have any available units?
26135 Palace LN has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26135 Palace LN have?
Some of 26135 Palace LN's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26135 Palace LN currently offering any rent specials?
26135 Palace LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26135 Palace LN pet-friendly?
No, 26135 Palace LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 26135 Palace LN offer parking?
Yes, 26135 Palace LN does offer parking.
Does 26135 Palace LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26135 Palace LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26135 Palace LN have a pool?
Yes, 26135 Palace LN has a pool.
Does 26135 Palace LN have accessible units?
No, 26135 Palace LN does not have accessible units.
Does 26135 Palace LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 26135 Palace LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26135 Palace LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 26135 Palace LN does not have units with air conditioning.
