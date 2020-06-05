26135 Palace LN

Amenities
SHORT-TERM RENTAL. This BRAND NEW fully-furnished 2 bedroom + Den coach home is a must see! Light and airy, this 1st floor end unit features an open concept floor plan with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an attached garage and a beautiful lake view from the screened-in lanai. The community is gated and offers residents resort-style amenities including a clubhouse, heated pool, bocce court, fitness center, tennis courts and much more! Paloma is ideally situated, just a few miles from area beaches and shopping/dining at Coconut Point. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, pest control, landscaping, trash removal and electric (up to $200/mo.) included. 11.5% state and local transient rental tax applies to all rentals 6 months or less. Minimum 3 Month rental required. No pets. Available May - December for $1695/mo and March for $3500.