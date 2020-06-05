All apartments in Bonita Springs
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

25830 Hickory BLVD

25830 Hickory Boulevard · (239) 218-7858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25830 Hickory Boulevard, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Bonita Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful condo is available April 2020. Beautiful Bonita Beach Condominium for Rent on the Gulf of Mexico that is located on the quiet Little Hickory Island at the North end of Bonita Beach. This charmingly decorated 1 bedroom 1 bath is completed in a neutral color palette, and offers a well-equipped remodeled kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances; screened entry door and under building assigned parking. Please note: Must be rented 30 days or more. This gated, socially active community offers a beachfront swimming pool, bay side tennis courts. The screened lanai faces South-West. Steps from the gulf front pool area are over 7 miles of pristine white sugar sand beaches for walking and shelling. Sorry, but there is no smoking anywhere in the unit, including the lanai. The condo is located on the second floor. The unit has one bedroom with a king size bed. There is also a full size bathroom. There is an additional sleeper sofa in the living room. This unit sleeps up to 4 people. You will share a washer and dryer, just down the hall walkway 20 steps from the front door. New tile throughout condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have any available units?
25830 Hickory BLVD has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25830 Hickory BLVD have?
Some of 25830 Hickory BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25830 Hickory BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
25830 Hickory BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25830 Hickory BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 25830 Hickory BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 25830 Hickory BLVD does offer parking.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25830 Hickory BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 25830 Hickory BLVD has a pool.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have accessible units?
No, 25830 Hickory BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25830 Hickory BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 25830 Hickory BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 25830 Hickory BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
