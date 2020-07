Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage tennis court

Your Florida rental retreat is NOW AVAILABLE for Season and Off Season....this spotless first floor turnkey furnished condo WITH GARAGE and relaxing lake view is exactly what you need! Basic cable, water/sewer, and trash removal included! Amenities at Bermuda Park include the beautiful pool, BBQ area, tennis, shuffleboard, and fitness center. Close to Bonita Springs beaches, and all the area has to offer! Book your rental today!