Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym tennis court

Completely renovated condo in Pelican Landing. All NEW furnishings throughout the property in this beautiful 2 plus den property . A spectacular lake view from the lanai is the perfect spot for morning coffee and an evening glass of wine. Enjoy all the amenities that Pelican Landing has to offer such as fitness...swimming....tennis......and access to their private beach!