Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

24917 Fairwinds LN

24917 Fairwinds Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24917 Fairwinds Lane, Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
If you're suffering with the weather from up North, simply want a place that helps you comply with social distancing, or just need a big home and aren't ready to buy yet, then this LARGE, beautiful, 4 Bedroom PLUS Den, 3 full bath, 2-car garage custom built home is the unique find in Bonita Springs for you. It offers you the comfort you want, need, and come to expect from a home of this caliber. Some special features include coffered and tray ceilings throughout, larger bedrooms, larger bathrooms, finished lanai with kitchenette and lake view, Stainless Steel appliances in main large kitchen, dual air conditioning zones for maximum comfort and efficiency and an excellent location. The in-residence laundry has upper-end washer and dryer, a good-sized wash-tub, and lots of storage. Make an appointment today. In fact, make it your new home today! Just call for details and a personalized private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have any available units?
24917 Fairwinds LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonita Springs, FL.
What amenities does 24917 Fairwinds LN have?
Some of 24917 Fairwinds LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24917 Fairwinds LN currently offering any rent specials?
24917 Fairwinds LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24917 Fairwinds LN pet-friendly?
No, 24917 Fairwinds LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonita Springs.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN offer parking?
Yes, 24917 Fairwinds LN does offer parking.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24917 Fairwinds LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have a pool?
No, 24917 Fairwinds LN does not have a pool.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have accessible units?
No, 24917 Fairwinds LN does not have accessible units.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24917 Fairwinds LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 24917 Fairwinds LN have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24917 Fairwinds LN has units with air conditioning.
