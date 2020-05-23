24917 Fairwinds LN

Amenities

If you're suffering with the weather from up North, simply want a place that helps you comply with social distancing, or just need a big home and aren't ready to buy yet, then this LARGE, beautiful, 4 Bedroom PLUS Den, 3 full bath, 2-car garage custom built home is the unique find in Bonita Springs for you. It offers you the comfort you want, need, and come to expect from a home of this caliber. Some special features include coffered and tray ceilings throughout, larger bedrooms, larger bathrooms, finished lanai with kitchenette and lake view, Stainless Steel appliances in main large kitchen, dual air conditioning zones for maximum comfort and efficiency and an excellent location. The in-residence laundry has upper-end washer and dryer, a good-sized wash-tub, and lots of storage. Make an appointment today. In fact, make it your new home today! Just call for details and a personalized private showing.