Bonita Springs, FL
24100 S Tamiami TRL
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

24100 S Tamiami TRL

24100 S Tamiami Trl · (239) 313-0141
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24100 S Tamiami Trl, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
Pelican Landing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Enjoy maintenance-free living while being surrounded by an endless selection of amenities every day. Diamond Oaks Village puts you near a vast array of shopping and dining options. Transportation to local retail and grocery stores is provided. Coconut Point Mall, Publix, Prado Stadium 12, and plenty of golf courses are only minutes away. Your permanent vacation begins as soon as you step onto our beautiful maintenance-free community. Relax by our swimming pool with spa, private dog park, Bocci court, as well as the solarium or treat yourself to some pampering in the salon. When it’s time for some physical activity, head over to the fitness center. We have an on-site dining room & pub as well as a brand-new clubhouse. Not to mention our full calendar of unique SUN® Program events, activities, and services that will keep your days busy.At the end of the day, your home welcomes you back with a fully-equipped kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, a 24-hour emergency call system, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have any available units?
24100 S Tamiami TRL has a unit available for $1,955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have?
Some of 24100 S Tamiami TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24100 S Tamiami TRL currently offering any rent specials?
24100 S Tamiami TRL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24100 S Tamiami TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 24100 S Tamiami TRL is pet friendly.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL offer parking?
No, 24100 S Tamiami TRL does not offer parking.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24100 S Tamiami TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have a pool?
Yes, 24100 S Tamiami TRL has a pool.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have accessible units?
No, 24100 S Tamiami TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 24100 S Tamiami TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24100 S Tamiami TRL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24100 S Tamiami TRL has units with air conditioning.
