24100 S Tamiami TRL

Diamond Oaks Village is a 55+ community providing modern one and two-bedroom apartments. We are pet friendly! The Avesso model is a 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Enjoy maintenance-free living while being surrounded by an endless selection of amenities every day. Diamond Oaks Village puts you near a vast array of shopping and dining options. Transportation to local retail and grocery stores is provided. Coconut Point Mall, Publix, Prado Stadium 12, and plenty of golf courses are only minutes away. Your permanent vacation begins as soon as you step onto our beautiful maintenance-free community. Relax by our swimming pool with spa, private dog park, Bocci court, as well as the solarium or treat yourself to some pampering in the salon. When it’s time for some physical activity, head over to the fitness center. We have an on-site dining room & pub as well as a brand-new clubhouse. Not to mention our full calendar of unique SUN® Program events, activities, and services that will keep your days busy.At the end of the day, your home welcomes you back with a fully-equipped kitchen, in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning, a 24-hour emergency call system, and more.