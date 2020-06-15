17980 Bonita National BLVD

Amenities

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***VERANDA*** The END UNIT Arabella floor plan is a 2 bedroom plus Den, 2 Bathroom, 1 car detached garage, 1st floor Veranda, Golf Course views! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting, and beautiful furniture!



Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes full spa, nail salon, Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, 8 tennis courts and more!! The Golf Veranda allows you to golf and you only pay a cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.